WANTED: Malik Medley

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for Malik Danthony Medley.

Medley is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

On June 3, Medley cut off his electric monitoring device. He was last known to be in the area of 1306 Bethel Road in Charlotte.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD.