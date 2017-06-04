West Charlotte brewery employees robbed at gunpoint

- Police are searching for four people who they say robbed employees outside a west Charlotte brewery early Sunday.

The robbery happened about 1 a.m. at Blue Blaze Brewing, located on S. Turner Avenue.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, employees were outside talking after the business had closed for the night when four people approached them. One of the four had a gun.

The suspects stole various items from the employees.

No one was hurt.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD.