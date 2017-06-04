Driver wanted in east Charlotte hit-and-run

A woman was injured in a hit-and-run in east Charlotte Sunday, police said.

The wreck happened about 3 a.m. in the 600 block of N. Graham Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The woman told police that she was turning onto Graham Street from 10th Street when she was struck by a black SUV, which caused her to hit a building

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the black SUV left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact CMPD.