CMPD officer injured in rollover wreck

- An on duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was injured when his marked patrol car flipped over Sunday morning in southeast Charlotte.

The accident happened about 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Sharon Amity Road just before Albemarle Road, according to CMPD.

The officer was attempting to make a U-turn on Sharon Amity Road when he hit a tree in the median and the car flipped over, police said.

The officer received minor injuries.

No further details have been released.