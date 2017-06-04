Remembering those who have died from violence

-

Dozens gathered in Charlotte on Sunday to remember victims who died of violence.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring, MOMO, hosted the event.

“This organization has been around for about 25 years,” said Lisa Crawford, an administrator with the non-profit, advocacy group. “Tonight we remember people that were murdered one year ago, 10 years ago, 25 years ago. Their family members are still struggling with that and have had to create a new norm. And I think it's important that we remember that every life matters.”

The memorial consisted of songs, prayer and a candlelight vigil.

Family members of victim Justin Reid, a 27-year-old who was murdered in 2015, were present. His son, Godmother, aunt and cousins attended to honor him.

Also in attendance, family members of a victim who was killed this past Memorial Day weekend.

On the same day of the memorial, Charlotte saw its 37th homicide.