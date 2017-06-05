Man shot to death in north Charlotte marks 38th homicide of the year

- A man was shot to death overnight Monday in north Charlotte, police said.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Spring Terrace Lane just before 1 a.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken by Medic to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The man's identity will be released pending family notification.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a person of interest was also taken to the hospital as a precaution and is expected to be interviewed by Homicide/ADW Unit Detectives. Detectives believe that the two men are known to one another. Detectives with the Homicide Unit are currently on scene canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses to this incident.

CMPD tells us one man shot to death at home on Spring Terrace Ln in N CLT this morning. He is the 38th murder victim of year @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/Ory3YQuwHz — Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) June 5, 2017

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This marks the 38th homicide in Charlotte of 2017.