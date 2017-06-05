'No Swimming' advisory for Lake Norman cove lifted following sewage spill

- A no swimming advisory issued on Friday for a cove on Lake Norman after 395 gallons of sewage discharged into the lake in Mecklenburg County has been lifted, officials said.

County officials said the sewage spilled into the lake at 20220 Bethel Church Road in Cornelius on June 1. They said a sewer line was accidentally broken by underground boring activities.

Water samples collected in the area of the spill by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ staff reveal that bacteria counts are within safe limits, therefore the swimming advisory has been lifted.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“It was necessary to close the areas to recreation because of the potential risk to human health. That’s because this cove on Lake Norman is designated as recreational waters,” said Rozzelle.