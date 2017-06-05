CMPD investigating Charlotte's 37th homicide of 2017

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the city's 37th homicide of 2017 after a man was fatally shot over the weekend..

The incident happened about 3:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Wynbrooks Way in north Charlotte.

Officers said they found, 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

At this time it appears that the victim and suspect are known to one another, police said

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Peden is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.