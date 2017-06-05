'Peeping Tom' arrested for taking pictures of women at Rock Hill apartment pool

- A Rock Hill man is facing charges after police say he used his cell phone and a go pro camera to spy on women at an apartment complex pool over the weekend.

The incident happened at the Lexington Commons Pool, located at 1418 Walnut Hill Drive about 2:45 p.m. on June 2, according to Rock Hill Police.

Several women informed police that they had become "extremely uncomfortable" over a man taking pictures around the pool. An officer reportedly saw man taking pictures with his cell phone around the pool were various women were around in their bikini bathing suits. The man was also observed using a go pro video camera while under the water.

When confronted by the officer, the suspect, 47-year-old Sean Patrick Kilkenny, informed him that he was taking pictures of scenery around the pool and allowed the officer to examine photos on his cell phone and the go pro. What the officer found was various pictures of a woman at the pool, which were zoomed in and focused on her and her breasts, according to a police report. There were also pictures of the same woman sitting on a beach chair next to a woman who was laying on her stomach.

Kilkenny was taken into custody on charges of Peeping Tom/Eavesdropping. He was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail and issued an arrest warrant.