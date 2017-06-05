Police: Pair failed to protect children, ages 6 and 7, from abuse

- Two people have been arrested after they knew child abuse was occurring inside their house and did not report the abuse to police, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Jonathan William Wright, and Yolanda Richardson, both of Fort Mill, SC, are facing three charges each of unlawful neglect of a child.

Officers said the charges are based upon several incidents of alleged physical abuse of two girls, ages 6 and 7-years-old, which occurred between October 2016 and May 16, 2017.

According to police, the third charge is based on allegations that Wright and Richardson were made aware that the 7-year-old girl had been the victim of a sexual assault, perpetrated by another family member, Joshua Tyrell Richardson, and that they failed to report it to law enforcement.

Wright and Richardson also continued to allow Joshua Richardson to live in their home.

Wright and Richardson remain in the York County Detention Center, as of Monday morning.

An arrest warrant for Joshua Richardson has been obtained, on the charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being sought on that charge.

Anyone with information, regarding Joshua Tyrell Richardson, is encouraged to contact the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022.