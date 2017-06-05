Waxhaw woman's post aims educate folks on how to be 'snake safe'

- A Waxhaw woman's post is aiming to educate residents on the differences between your friendly neighborhood snake - verses one that could land you in the hospital.

Rachael Semmes opened her front door this week to a slithery surprise. A black snake had curled up by her front bush to say 'hello'. Semmes took to Facebook to share her discovery.

"I'm actually so happy that it is a black snake. They keep copperheads away and will kill any and all rodents, but this little guy dove right under the pine straw right there and was gone," she wrote.

Semmes went on to say her new visitor looked to be about 7-feet long. She wants residents in the area to be educated on the differences between a black snake and a copperhead.

"This is why you shouldn't let your kids play in the high grass or mulch (they dive just as easily under almost any mulch, not just pine straw), and why we wear knee-high boots when mowing tall grass or around mulch. Because if it was a copperhead he'd be striking out at anyone that walked even close with no warning," she explained in her post.