Storm cleanup underway as more rain scheduled to fall

- As part of the region brace for round two of rain, the focus for many Monday was cleaning up as much as they could while the weather cooperated.

"It started early this morning," said Sandra Keziah, with Spangler Restoration Emergency Services.

Trees toppled onto homes overnight due to whirling winds.

"We've had multiple trees on homes to go to in the last three weeks," said Keziah. "Any trees damaged by the storms the past two weeks-- it weakens them-- and so when it comes through again, the weak ones are falling."

Sunday night's storms caused severe damage to homes, one was in west Charlotte.

"Today we've been to four and have four more to go to just for trees," said Keziah. "Not including water intrusion from another means."

Clean up crews spent the afternoon cleaning up the damage left behind.

Tree and Restoration Companies say it’s a good idea for homeowners to have their yards inspected annually to try to prevent these situations from happening.

If it does happen, it’s important to get in touch with your insurance company immediately.