Woman headed to Florida from RockHill reported missing

- York County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help finding 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert.

Calvert was staying in Rock Hill, SC off BonnyBrook Circle for about one month. She was supposed to return to Florida on May 8, 2017, but never made it, according to authorities.

Calvert is believed to of been traveling to Miami from Rock Hill in a Ford Five Hundred with Florida license tag 4099GA. She is 5'5" and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office.