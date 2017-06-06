Gaston Co. Police searching for runaway teen

- Gaston County Police are asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Dessee Lowery.

Lowery has been missing since May 24, 2017 and is believed to be a runaway. She was reportedly last seen when she was dropped off for school next to Bessemer City High School on May 24, but did not attend class that day, police said.

At the time, Lowery was living with friends at a residence in the 400 block of Joe Cloninger Road in Dallas, NC. Police said she has spoken to her mother on the telephone a couple times since disappearing and has said that she was not coming home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.