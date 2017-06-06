Brawl breaks out during Statesville City Council meeting

- Our news partner, WSIC News, is following a developing story surrounding accusations about an interaction between two Statesville City Councilmen ahead of Monday night’s budget vote.

Speaking for his client Councilman Jarrod Phifer, attorney Todd Hollis claims an incident during one of last night’s meetings led to Phifer suffering a broken knee and a sprained thumb, WSIC News reports.

A call to Mr. West for comment has not been returned. The City of Statesville had no comment on the situation, and a request for information from the Police Department has not received a response. Hollis says they will be contacting Mr. West to try to resolve the matter before moving forward.

The situation is said to have arose over disagreements about the location of a splash pad which was approved as part of last night’s budget. Jap Johnson voted against the budget, Roy West abstained which counts as a vote in favor. Phifer was not present for the vote.