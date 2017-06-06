Man wanted in north Charlotte fatal shooting considered 'armed and dangerous'

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released the identity of the suspect who is wanted in Charlotte's 37th homicide of 2017.

William Vandal Medlin is facing charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm in the shooting death of Lucas Baldwin Sunday.

The incident happened about 3:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Wynbrooks Way in north Charlotte.

Officers said they found Baldwin, 34, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

It appears that Baldwin and Medlin knew one another, police said.

Medlin was last seen driving a sliver Range Rover with a 30 day temporary plate. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.