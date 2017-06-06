Civil rights leaders, family call for CMS teacher to be fired after alleged student assault

- FOX 46 Charlotte broke the story about a Cotswold Elementary School teacher allegedly hitting a student with a broom. The station shared video of the incident taken by another student in an effort to get results for the family.

On Tuesday, civil rights groups issued an ultimatum.

Civil rights leaders said they are fed up with the mistreatment of students at the hands of CMS employees and the lack of cooperation from the school district to investigate CMS. On Tuesday, in a showing of support they called for the teacher and resource officer to be fired.

Video taken by a student at Cotswold Elementary School shows a teacher hitting Tiffany Fields' daughter Cinaii with a swiffer broom under a sign that said 'no bullying.' Fields was called to the school and told a different story that what the video showed.

"CMS get rid of Ms. Holyfield and make things better for us because she did get hit with this mop. CMPD you have pending investigation charges that says she assaulted the child, you just need to push the paperwork through. So, CMPD you have an ultimatum on Monday morning 9:00."

Fields said the video given to CMPD by the school was edited and did not show the assault where the teacher was hitting Cinaii with the broom. Instead, she showed police a different video taken by a classmate who had posted it to social media.

"I was shocked, I couldn't believe what I was viewing. I couldn't believe that the school had this video. I couldn't believe that I still was continuing to send my child…That I was continuing to send my child to the same teacher that hit her."

Cinaii said she and her classmate have talked about the incident and how the teacher was wrong and should be fired. She was glad her classmate knew something wasn't right and cared enough to record it.

Reporter: How did you feel walking in there today?

Sanaii: I felt okay because I knew that my mom and other people had my back.

With just three days left in the school year FOX 46 Charlotte we'll have to see how CMS and CMPD respond.