​Mecklenburg County health director resigns

- ​Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Djorio announced on Tuesday that Public Health Director Dr. Marcus Plescia has resigned his position effective August 4, 2017.

Plescia joined Mecklenburg County as Health Director on February 1, 2014, following the retirement of former Health Director Dr. Earl Mabry.

Mecklenburg County officials said Plescia oversaw the transition of Public Health from a shared service with Carolinas Healthcare Systems to one that now includes multiple clinics, services and approximately 800 employees, including 400 former hospital workers.

They said Plescia led the charge for multiple wellness initiatives aimed at reducing chronic disease. Among them is a smoking ban on all government property in Mecklenburg County, the establishment of a seasonal Farmer’s Market on Beattie’s Ford Road, and the addition of healthy choices for County-catered meals and vending machines at County facilities.

“I want to thank Dr. Plescia for his leadership and for championing Public Health's community wellness initiatives,” said Diorio in a written statement, released on Tuesday. “However, Dr. Plescia realizes that new leadership is needed to improve our processes and produce better outcomes for the residents who depend on Public Health every day.”