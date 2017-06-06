Statesville chuch sign stirs controversy

- A church sign in Statesville turned some heads on Tuesday. The sign read, "Remember, Satan was the first to demand equal rights." Many were left wondering, who was the sign directed at and why was it put up?

"I'm never going to look at it and think that it doesn't upset me," Wendy Macasieb said.

Macasieb fought back tears Tuesday while looking at a photo she took of the church sign.

"It was very upsetting to me to think that the area I live in would be projected with that type of hate towards any people," she said.

The sign at Fellowship Baptist in Statesville read, "Remember, Satan was the first to demand equal rights." Many believe it paints equal rights as a bad thing.

What does this church sign mean? The pastor tells me -- while opponents sound off in disgust, tonight at 10. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/jv4L9fTly8 — David Sentendrey (@DavidFox46) June 6, 2017

"Actually, my initial thought on that was minorities and women but in later thinking I really think they meant homosexuals also," another said.

After FOX 46 Charlotte was sent a photo of the church sign the words have since been charged now reading, "Satan has been defeated."

FOX 46 Charlotte went straight to the source.

"Lucifer was cast out of Heaven because he wanted equality with God," Pasto Beau Mills said.

Pastor Mills agreed to a phone interview. He denies any sort of cryptic message.

"It was not intended to offend any people group. That's not what we teach and preach," he explained.

It might not be what they preach, but there's no question, people were taken back.

"You know, my thought was they're trying to say that anyone who wants equal rights besides a white man is equivalent to an evil like Satan," Macasieb said.

Macasieb hopes this story, at the very least, starts a conversation.

"We're all people, we're different colors, we're different races, we're from different places. We need to just be kind to people," she said.

She said she's glad the original message has been defeated.