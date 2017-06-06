Bill to nix North Carolina's concealed carry permit causes rift

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina could join roughly a dozen states that allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

A bill that could go to the House for debate as early as Wednesday would do away with the state's current requirement and would allow concealed carry in places where it's currently permissible to openly carry a handgun.

Gun purchases still require a permit.

The latest measure includes certain restrictions and applies to people 18 or older and who are not otherwise prohibited from carrying a gun.

The proposal creates another rift between gun rights supporters and gun control advocates who argue the bill would eliminate the gun safety course criteria that applicants must meet to obtain the permit.

The permit would still be available for out-of-state reciprocity and other purposes.