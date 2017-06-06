Deputies search for missing woman in Mecklenburg County

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Jun 06 2017 10:24PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06 2017 10:48PM EDT

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman. 

Cloressa Danielle Gross has been missing since Friday, June 2. Her family is greatly concerned for her safety. 

Gross is described as a black female, 5'7" tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office at 980.314.5030. 

