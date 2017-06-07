Concord Mills reopens after fire causes evacuation

- A portion of Concord Mills mall had to be evacuated after a small fire broke out Wednesday morning in one of the stores, fire officials said.

The fire is believed to have have been started by an exhaust fan in an employee restroom near the FYE store, according to Concord Fire Chief Ray Allan.

Three stores, FYE, Buckle, and Journey's were mostly affected by the blaze, the chief said. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

There were no injuries or damage done to the property, according to a Concord Mills management. The mall has been reopened for the day.

The official cause of the fire has not yet been released, but fire officials believe the cause to be an electrical problem.

Scene outside the @SEALIFEAquarium @ConcordMillsNC mall, fire officials say part of mall was evacuated after fire this morning pic.twitter.com/ADiwybEyxX — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) June 7, 2017