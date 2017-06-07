Alexander Co. man accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - An Alexander County man is in custody, accused of sex crimes against an 11-year-old child, officials said.

Edgar Alcron Romero, 34, of Taylorsville, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office. 

The charges stem from a report received on May 18 from the Department of Social Services about a possible sex abuse to an 11-year-old. 

Romero was taken into custody Tuesday and placed under a $150,000 secured bond. 

