Alexander Co. man accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - An Alexander County man is in custody, accused of sex crimes against an 11-year-old child, officials said.
Edgar Alcron Romero, 34, of Taylorsville, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
The charges stem from a report received on May 18 from the Department of Social Services about a possible sex abuse to an 11-year-old.
Romero was taken into custody Tuesday and placed under a $150,000 secured bond.