1 dead, 1 injured in Wadesboro shooting

- A man is dead and other injured during a shooting in Wadesboro Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened in the 700 block of Salisbury Street, according to Wadesboro police.

The man who died has been identified as Wallace Sturdivant. Another victim, who has not been identified, was undergoing surgery.

Officers said the shooting happened in a area that they are working to turn around with more patrols. Police cannot say if it was random.