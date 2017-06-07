Salisbury PD: No credible information indicating 'riot' or 'protest' planned on I-85

- Rumors quickly spread on social media indicating a riot was planned on Thursday in Salisbury. A Rowan County Magistrate reportedly had stated a protest was being planned on Interstate-85 and a task force was being called in, according to multiple posts on Facebook.

FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to the Salisbury Police Department who stated they have not received any credible information that would lead them to believe any riot or protest was being planned on I-85.

Statement from the Salisbury Police Department:

"Unfortunately we have a situation where there is a lack of information and that gap is being filled with misstatements and misinformation, much of that not coming from legitimate news sources. We are awaiting the decision by the DA as everyone else is and are monitoring available sources in anticipation of the announcement for any indication of issues of concern. To this point we have not found anything that gives us concern.

I would encourage everyone, particular those such as this magistrate who holds a position of public trust, to avoid spreading rumors and wait for facts."

The Salisbury Police Department went on to state they're unsure of what the DA's decision will be, and any timeline for the DA to release their decision remains exclusively theirs, and will be made when deemed appropriate.