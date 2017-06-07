Equipment operator cited after striking woman's car coming out of I-77 construction zone

- A Statesville woman was injured after a piece of construction equipment coming out of the construction zone on Interstate 77 hit her car and caused her to veer off the road, officials said.

The incident happened on southbound Interstate 77 near mile marker 36 about 8:39 p.m. Tuesday.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, an un specified piece of construction equipment struck Natasha Rhinehardt as she was driving her white Ford Escape in the middle lane. The piece of equipment had pulled out of the construction area to cross over the highway to the right shoulder.

Rhinehardt was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The equipment operator received a citation for unsafe movement. The worker's name has not yet been released.

