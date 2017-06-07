No charges filed against officer in deadly shooting while serving 'no knock' warrant

- The District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday no criminal charges will be filed against a Salisbury police officer who was involved in a deadly November 2016 shooting while serving a 'no knock' warrant.

Police Chief Jerry Stokes held a news conference following the announcement:

An autopsy report released in January 2017 showed Ferguson Laurent Jr., 22, was shot 10 times. He sustained shots to the head, chest, arms, leg and torso. His cause of death was listed as "multiple gunshot wounds."

At about 9:25 a.m. on November 3, officers were serving a no-knock search warrant at a home on E. Lafayette Street in Salisbury. When officers were entering the home, they said Laurent fired at least one shot and that an officer returned fire.

SBI was investigating this case before it was handed over the District Attorney's Office.

Salisbury Police Chief Stokes said on Wednesday this incident was one of three 'no-knock' warrants served within three years at the department.