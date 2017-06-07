CMPD: Man killed by officer in March shot in the back

- A man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in March was shot in the back, according to an autopsy report released this week.

The report indicates that Iaroslav Mosiiuk suffered from a gunshot wound to the upper back. Mosiiuk, 26, was fatally shot on March 8 during an encounter with police at his home on Justice Avenue. A family member reportedly called 911 stating that Mosiiuk was threatening suicide.

When officers arrived, Mosiiuk was standing outside of his house with a hunting rifle, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

In a statement Wednesday, CMPD said the findings of the autopsy are consistent with statements from several witnesses.

"Those statements indicate that Mr. Mosiiuk directly leveled a rifle toward officers when they knock on his front door before he 'exploded' in the direction of officers," according to police.

"The officers retreated in an attempt to take cover for their safety. Mr. Mosiiuk ran in the direction of Officer Dezenzo and began tracking Officer Dexenzo's movement with the rifle. Officer Walsh observed Mr. Mosiiuk, whose back was turned to Officer Walsh at this time, pointing the gun at Officer Dezenzo."

"Officer Walsh interpreted this action as an imminent deadly threat to Officer Dezenzo and fired his service weapon striking Mr. Mosiiuk in the upper back."

