2 suspects taken into custody after armed robbery leads to high-speed chase

- Two people are in custody after police said they robbed another man at gunpoint and took his vehicle before leading police on a high-speed chase along Interstate-85.

AT 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, CMPD officers responded to an apartment complex parking lot off of Winterfield Place after reports of an armed robbery.

The victim told officers he was robbed at gunpoint and the two suspects told his Honda Accord.

Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle on Morehead near I-77. They attempted to pull the vehicle over and the suspects refused to stop.

The police chase involved CMPD officers, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and a CMPD helicopter.

Police said the suspect vehicle eventually exited Interstate-85 in Concord on George Lyles Parkway. The suspects then stopped the vehicle and were taken into custody without further incident.

So far, the identity of the two suspects have not been released.