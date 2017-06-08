Charlotte man accused of abusing girlfriend's 2-year-old

- A Charlotte man is accused of abusing his girlfriend's toddler after the child suffered multiple body injuries and a traumatic brain injury in his care, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a 2-year-old boy in critical condition who was unable to breathe on his own.

The child's mother and her boyfriend, 25-year-old Christopher Sims, were interviewed by detectives. Police say the baby was injured when he was left alone with Sims. The abuse reportedly happened at a home on Griers Grove Road.

Sims was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.