Man wanted after cutting off monitoring device turns himself in

- Javier Vega wanted for assault on a Female, assault by strangulation, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device has turned himself in, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Vega was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On June 7, 2017, Vega cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 4120 Conway Avenue, Charlotte, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javier Vega, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.