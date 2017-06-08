Lincolnton teen accused of raping 6-year-old girl

An 18-year-old has been charged in the rape of a 6-year-old girl, officials said.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 28, 2017.

Investigators said Kenneth Wade Fredell, 18, of Lincolnton, NC inappropriately touched the victim. The incident occurred at the victim’s home. The victim is known to the suspect.

Fredell is charged with one felony count each of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate where he was ordered placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.