Myrtle Beach woman's home filled with hundreds of roaches and bugs

- A woman has been charged in connection with animal mistreatment and unlawful neglect of a child after police entered her home and found it “unfit for human or animal inhabitance,” according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

MyrtleBeachOnline reports Karen Nickerson, 53, was arrested after a concerned family member contacted police about possible child and animal neglect at her residence on Hawthorne Lane.

When police arrived at her home, “the smell of animal urine and feces was overwhelming from the door and it could be smelled from the street,” an officer wrote in the report.

When he knocked on the door and touched the handle, the door opened and “hundreds of roaches fell from around the door frame,” the report says.

