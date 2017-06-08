SBI investigating shooting involving Caldwell Co. Sheriff's deputies
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - The SBI is investigating after a shooting involving two Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.
Two deputies went to 75-year-old Donald Smith's home after he called 911 and made several suicidal statements.
As deputies tried to de-escalate the situation they said he fired his gun. One of the deputies fired back.
Officials said Smith was hit three times, one a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and two more in the torso.
Both deputies are now on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.