SBI investigating shooting involving Caldwell Co. Sheriff's deputies

Posted: Jun 08 2017 06:23PM EDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 06:38PM EDT

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - The SBI is investigating after a shooting involving two Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. 

Two deputies went to 75-year-old Donald Smith's home after he called 911 and made several suicidal statements.

As deputies tried to de-escalate the situation they said he fired his gun. One of the deputies fired back. 

Officials said Smith was hit three times, one a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and two more in the torso. 

Both deputies are now on administrative leave, as is standard procedure. 

