SBI investigating shooting involving Caldwell Co. Sheriff's deputies

- The SBI is investigating after a shooting involving two Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

Two deputies went to 75-year-old Donald Smith's home after he called 911 and made several suicidal statements.

As deputies tried to de-escalate the situation they said he fired his gun. One of the deputies fired back.

Officials said Smith was hit three times, one a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and two more in the torso.

Both deputies are now on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.