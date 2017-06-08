Husband of woman who died of severe burns now charged with her murder

- A local man has been charged with the murder of his wife following an assault incident involving fire at their south Charlotte home last month, police said.

Gary James McGill, 51, is charged with the murder of Archie McGill, 47, and is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to CMPD, at 11:47 p.m. Sunday, May 21, officers responded to an assault call in the 6400 block of Leafcrest Lane.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman with apparent burn injuries. She was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where she was later transferred to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Forsyth County for treatment of severe burns.

As a result of information and evidence gathered on scene, detectives arrested Gary McGill and charged him with attempted murder, malicious use of incendiary device, burning personal property, and carelessness with fire.

On Saturday, June 3, detectives were notified that Archie McGill was pronounced dead at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Forsyth County performed an autopsy and confirmed her cause of death was related to the injuries she sustained during the assault on May 21.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Gary McGill and requested assistance from the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in locating him.

McGill was located on Thursday, June 8 and arrested by VCAT at a residence and transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Redfern is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.