Cabarrus Co. mom hopes school will forgive 'honest mistake' and let son walk in graduation

- A student in Cabarrus County says he won't be walking across the stage to receive his diploma, after he missed a mandatory graduation practice.



On Thursday, the sign outside Northwest Cabarrus High School was counting down the days to graduation.



A mother of a senior at the high schools says her son may have walked out of class for the final time, without an opportunity to walk across the stage for graduation.



The family asked FOX 46 Charlotte that we don't use their name.

"This is his graduation from high school. So he is being robbed out of being able to experience that," said the mother.

The mother went on to say that her son missed a mandatory graduation practice after his car broke down during a visit to the DMV.

"If I could go back in time, I would have never went to the DMV because it cost him his graduation," said the mother of the grad.

Now his cap and gown may never leave home.

The student explained what happened to the principal, but was told he still couldn't walk with his classmates at Cabarrus Arena Friday night.

Family and friends are already traveling in from out of town for a day that carried extra importance for the mother of the grad.

"I had him when I was 17 and I wasn't able to attend my graduation. I literally had to go back to school to earn my high school diploma," said the mother.

FOX 46 Charlotte emailed the Northwest Cabarrus high school principal to see if a broken down car is a legal excuse, but we didn't hear back before news time on Thursday.

"He just continues to tell me no he's not going to be able to attend graduation. I asked if there anything we can do, because you know we were stranded," said the mother.

With hours remaining before graduation, the mother hopes there is a change of heart.

"I just think that policy needs to be revised especially under certain circumstances," she said.



FOX 46 Charlotte will bring you any updates if there is a change to school policy.