26 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at UPS in Gastonia

- Twenty six pounds of marijuana were found in a suitcase at the UPS in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police.

Police were called to the UPS distribution facility on Wren Turnpike around 4:15 pm on Friday. Officers say workers discovered a black suitcase that was suspicious. When they opened the suitcase they discovered 26 one pound bags of marijuana.

The marijuana was seized by police and detectives will investigate.