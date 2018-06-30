26 pounds of marijuana found in suitcase at UPS in Gastonia

By: Matt Jacobs

Posted: Jun 30 2018 12:05PM EDT

GASTONIA, NC (FOX 46 WJZY) - Twenty six pounds of marijuana were found in a suitcase at the UPS in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police. 

Police were called to the UPS distribution facility on Wren Turnpike around 4:15 pm on Friday. Officers say workers discovered a black suitcase that was suspicious. When they opened the suitcase they discovered 26 one pound bags of marijuana. 

The marijuana was seized by police and detectives will investigate. 

 

