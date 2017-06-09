Indian Trail man charged with physically abusing 10-week-old son

- An Indian Trail man is being held under a $1 million secured bond after abusing his infant son, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Kyle Thomas Bendick, 25, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury for trauma he allegedly inflicted on his 10-week-old son.

Union County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a call at Bendick’s residence on Thursday, June 8 at approximately 12:20 p.m. concerning an infant having difficulty breathing.

Upon rendering treatment to the child, paramedics realized the child was suffering from physical injuries consistent with abuse. Sheriff’s deputies, detectives, crime scene investigators (CSI) and Department of Social Service (DSS) investigators responded to the scene and began investigating the situation.

The child was transported to CMC-Union but transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

As a result of the investigation, detectives believe Bendick allegedly caused serious bodily injuries to the child on Thursday, as well as other serious injuries, including fractures, over two weeks ago. The investigation has determined that Bendick was watching his son when the injuries occurred while the child’s mother was at work.

Due to the seriousness of the child’s injuries, Bendick faces two class B2 felonies, a result of the enhanced punishment resulting from Kilah’s Law.

Bendick’s next scheduled court date is July 18.