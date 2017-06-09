3 with ties to App State football charged after player stabbed

- The Boone Police Department on Friday announced three arrests in connection to an early May fight involving several members of App State's football team.

Police have charged Ke’monte Tayvon Hayes, 19, Isaiah Diontae Lewis, 21, and Marlin Lamar Johnson, 21, with misdemeanor assault and battery.

According to the Boone Police Department, at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2017 officers responded to 219 Crossing Way for a fight in the parking lot involving several people. Upon arrival, police were notified by Watauga Medical Center that a young man had been brought to the emergency department with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, Teh’Ron Fuller, 21, reported that he had been stabbed in the parking lot of 219 Crossing Way. Fuller is an Appalachian State University student. He is currently at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center receiving treatment for his injuries.

Hayes and Lewis are members of App State's football team. Johnson was listed on the 2015 football roster as a wide receiver, but is no longer on the team. Each were released on a $1,500 secured bond pending a July 21 court appearance.

Warrants for three additional people have been obtained but have not been served, police said.