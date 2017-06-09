ALERT: Fake appraiser targets Cotswold neighborhood

- A man claiming to work for the county has been knocking on doors in the Cotswold neighborhood, trying to get inside. It's unclear if he has violent intentions but Mecklenburg County officials said people absolutely need to be looking out.

In the Cotswold's Charlestown Manor neighborhood, officials said a man posing as part of their property appraisal staff tried to get several different homeowner to allow him inside.

The county said this is a scenario that's never legit.

"We would be contacting you in advance, setting up an appointment, there would always be two of our staff members there during that type of visit."

Police were called as homeowners felt something wasn't right with the man claiming to be an appraiser. Mecklenburg appraisers will drive either an official county vehicle or their own vehicle with a magnet on the side.

"Identification badges, hats visors, shirts, any combination of those, we try to make sure that people do recognize us."

County officials said this fake appraiser is a white man in his mid-50s, light weight, who was wearing a construction hat.