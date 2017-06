- A man is in the hospital Friday evening with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run.

Tamara Juarez, 23, is now charged with DWI, hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license among other charges.

The hit-and-run with the cyclist took place around 1 a.m. Friday, June 9 at the Matheson Bridge and North Tryon. The wreck shut down the road for about seven hours.