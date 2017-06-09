Family speaks after man charged with killing 2-year-old

- Family members of a man charged with killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son came to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Friday to defend him.

While neighbors tell FOX 46 Charlotte they're saddened by the loss of the young child, there was also an emotional response from the family.

"He entered the courtroom today in a wheelchair with no explanation to what's wrong with him or what happened to him."

Family members of Christopher Sims upset saying when Sims left with police he was walking fine. Now that Sims is in jail charged with killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, his family wants to know why he showed up in court on Friday afternoon in a wheelchair.

"I don't know who hurt him. I know someone hurt him because he left of his own accord walking, un-handcuffed with the police."

Police said Sims beat the 2-year-old boy at an apartment at North Cross Townhomes on Griers Grove Road, leaving the child with a traumatic brain injury.

The boy was taken to the hospital and he died on Thursday.

"Just the thought about a baby being gone because I got kids around here that shouldn't happen, that shouldn't happen at all," Dondrea Curry said, a neighbor.

Sims' family members didn't talk much about the little boy who died. They defended Sims who they said played semi-pro football in Charlotte.

"The allegations that are going on about him are false, yes he had the little boy with him at the park with his own son, treating him as if he was his own son, there's more to this story than you know, there's more to this story than what's on the news, he's made to look like the villain when he is not."

Curry doesn't know Sims. He has children and he lives at the apartment complex where police said the little boy was killed.

"It make me mad, I can't really say what I would do on TV, but yeah, it make me mad."