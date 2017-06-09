Kids celebrate last day of school in Mecklenburg County

- Friday was the last day of school for kids in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools among other districts in our area.

FOX 46 cameras caught some of the celebrations in and outside the classroom.

"Today's the last day of school, right?" "Yeah!" "You excited about that?" "Yeah!"

Students at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School shouted their excitement for summer.

"Not having to wake up at 6 a.m. anymore," said Gabriella Phifer, a rising 5th grader.

But other students like Russell Edmond say they’re only “kind of” excited.

"I'm going to really miss my teachers and my friends," said Edmond.

Phifer says she’s excited to work on her YouTube channel and travel this summer.

"I'm going to Los Angles and that will be fun. My band is having a concert there. It's a pop band," said Phifer.

While a rising 2nd grader - Stefany Medrano – says she’s sad to leave the classroom behind.

"I'm going to miss my friends and teachers. I'm just going to stay home and do some studying at home," said Medrano.

To wrap up the day parents, teachers, and students got to celebrate the year's accomplishments.

From all the kids here at Huntingtowne Farms the home of the Foxes, "Happy last day of school".