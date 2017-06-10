Mayor's town hall sparks dialogue, ways to improve city

- Listening, engaging and learning were all part of mayor's town hall Saturday morning.

"I think these meetings are good because you need to know what's going on out there. Theres's a lot of growth in Charlotte and people coming in and having a dialogue so the mayor can hear and get that feedback," said resident John Emina.

While affordable housing, economic and youth development opportunities were discussed other dialogue focused around what the city is doing when it comes to public safety.

"The increasing of homicides is unsettling and unacceptable and we are working really closely with our police and our community to make sure we put public safety as our number one priority," said Mayor Jennifer Roberts.

CMPD's police chief Kerr Putner was among those participating at the town hall and says although the department has created diversion and conflict resolution solutions, they will be looking to beef up their force by recruiting top officers from across the state.

"Try to entice them to and incentivize a program initiative to get them here. We think if you're already a good cop someplace else you need to come to one of the best cities in the country," said Chief Putney

And with the communities help he's confident in the Queen City going forward.

"We have to continue to connect," Chief Putney added. "We have to reach out to communities that trust us least and for good reason. We have a very, very disturbing history when it comes to policing but i think we have a bright future."