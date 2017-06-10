Additional security measures at Taste of Charlotte

Right now in uptown Charlotte, it’s all about the food.

Local restaurants and vendors setting up shop on the streets of the Queen City to participate in the 19th annual Taste of Charlotte.

With the more than 150,000 people expected to attend, event organizers are revamping their security measures this year.

New additions include officers to carrying assault rifles, vehicles being used to surround the event as blockades and funneling people in through designated entrances that allow security to have a better look at who is entering and exiting.

“Taste of Charlotte has always been a really family-friendly safe event,” said event producer, Carrie Griffin. “But this year we have been working with Charlotte Mecklenburg police just to make it a little safer.”

Event organizers took input from city leaders regarding this year’s security measures. As the event continues to expand, organizers want to make sure the security does as well.

The three-day event wraps up on Sunday.