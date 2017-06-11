Possible solutions to protect cyclists in Plaza Midwood

- Charlotte City Council members commissioned a group to research cyclists safety in the Plaza Midwood area.

The results of that study are now finalized and will be presented to members during a Monday night meeting. It took the group more than a year to research how to improve the area for cyclists.

The group will present their recommendations on safety additions on Monday night to council members.

It is up to the council to decide if they will implement the recommended changes.

Since 2015, local riders have been vocal about the need for additional safety measures in the Plaza Midwood area, following serious and deadly accidents of cyclists in that area.