Former Gaston commissioner pleads guilty to felony charges

- A former county commissioner in Gaston County pleaded guilty to felony charges after authorities say he defraud customers of his funeral home business.

David Ward pleaded guilty Monday to charges of obtaining property by false pretense and violation of pre-need funeral insurance policies at his funeral home, Ward Funeral Home in Gastonia, according to the district attorney's office.

Ward is sentenced to a total of 120 days in prison.

Ward served as a Gaston County Commissioner from 1984-2000.