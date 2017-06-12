Family tradition leads to 17 sharing record $1.7 million Cash 5 jackpot

- A tradition of playing the lottery together at family gatherings led to 17 people winning a record Cash 5 jackpot of $1,701,813, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“Every time the family gets together, the guys start speculating about jackpots,” Mai Khou Vang from Landis said in a written statement, who is a spokeswoman for the family.

The seventeen winners, whose families settled in North Carolina from parts of Laos and Vietnam, are Hmong and include brothers, sisters, and cousins.

During a family barbecue on Saturday June 3, they decided to pool their money and get tickets for that night’s Cash 5 drawing. They stopped by the Cubbard Express on U.S. 321 N.W. in Hickory and bought their tickets.

“We checked them early the next morning,” Vang said. “That’s when we started calling each other.”

Another family member, Yer Lo of Hickory, couldn’t believe it when he found out one of the tickets matched all five numbers. “I just said, ‘Get out of here. No way!’” Lo said.

“At first I thought they were playing tricks on me,” said John Lee of Hickory. “I can’t believe we actually won.”

Family members claimed their prizes Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. They split the $1.7 million jackpot 17 ways. After required state and federal tax withholdings, they took home the following:

Kao Yang Lor of Hickory, $47,311

Yang Lor of Hickory, $47,311

Sue Lor of Hickory, $47,311

John Lee of Hickory, $47,311

Chia Yang of Morganton, $248,383

Vapao Lor of Hickory, $47,311

Peng Lo of Hickory,$47,311

Chai Lor of Hickory, $47,311

Mee Thao Lor of Hickory,$47,311

Nhia Lor of Polkton, $47,311

Yer Lo of Hickory, $23,655

Spencer T. Lo of Hickory, $47,311

Pao Lo of Hickory, $153,761

Mai P. Vang of Landis, $47,311

Yang Sao Lor of Hickory, $47,311

Sator Lor of Hickory, $70,966

Kong Hmoov Brandon Lor of Hickory, $118,277

Family members all have different plans on how to use their prize money.

Kong Hmoov Brandon Lor of Hickory plans to use his share to help pay for school. He’s going to UNC Charlotte in the fall and plans to major in biology. “It’s a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Lor said. “It’s hard to work and go to school at the same time. It’s a great relief.”

Spencer Lo of Hickory plans to take his wife to Laos. “It’s been 37 years since I’ve been back,” Lo said. “We want to see our cousins and friends. I miss that country.”

Other plans include paying bills, getting a new truck, and traveling.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 749,398.