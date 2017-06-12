Woman reported missing in east Charlotte

Missing: Dawn Hoff, 51

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 51-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Dawn Hoff was reported missing by her brother at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 in the 7200 block of Point Lake Drive. Hoff's brother told officers she was last seen leaving her home on foot heading to an unknown destination around 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Hoff may have an cognitive issue and there is some concern about her safety. She was believed to be recently sighted in the downtown area, police said.

Hoff is described as a black female, 5'4" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black/grey hair.

Anyone who sees or has information about Dawn Hoff is asked to call 911 immediately. Folks can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.