Family of three reported missing in Stanly County found safe

Photos courtesy of Brianna Nickoles

- UPDATE: 7 p.m. 6/12/17 - A family of three who were reported missing by concerned family and friends on Monday have been found safe.

__________________

A family of three has been reported missing out of Stanly County, according to concerned family and friends.

Megan Mills, 23, Niah Mills, 18-months-old and Greg Davis, 28, were seen leaving Stanfield, North Carolina headed to swim at Badlin Lake at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11.

Concerned family members posted an update on Facebook, stating the three were last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday at Uwhaarie Trails General Store in Troy, North Carolina.

They may be driving a 1994-1998 dark colored Mustang.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stanly County Sheriff's Office at 704.463.5432.